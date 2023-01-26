600 Young Models Eye Global Spotlight, Audition for ARISE Fashion Week





Sunday Ehigiator

As preparations for the 20th edition of ARISE Fashion Week (AFW) gathers steam, 600 young models would be competing in an audition to feature in what have been described as Africa’s most influential runway show.

Those selected at the audition which kicked off this Tuesday, would feature on the runway of AFW scheduled for 2nd to 4th February 2023, at Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos.

According to a statement from the organisers, models, both aspiring and established, were given the chance to audition in front of an expert panel made up of ARISE Fashion Week Creative Director, Desirée Ejoh; BETH Models CEO, Elizabeth Isiorho; THISDAY Style Executive Editor and AFW Casting Director, Konye Nwabogor, and serial entrepreneur, Taofick Okoya.

“The model casting this year was focused on finding great new faces who will join fashion stars from previous ARISE shows,” said Ejoh.

“Previous models discovered by ARISE have gone on to have successful…





Source: Thisday Newspaper