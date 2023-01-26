A’Court to Hear ICPC’s Case against Imo APC’s Rep Candidate February 13





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has fixed February 13 for hearing in the case brought by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission ( ICPC) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency, Benson Abazu.

The ICPC in the appeal is specifically asking the appellate court to upturn the judgment of the High Court which upheld the no-case submission earlier given in favour of the APC candidate.

The anti-corruption agency in the appeal marked: 786/2019, predicated its case on three grounds wherein it argued that the trial court erred in holding that it failed to substantiate its charges of corruption against the APC House of Representatives candidate.

Meanwhile, all the records of proceedings at the trial court have been transmitted to the Court of Appeal.

ICPC therefore asked the appellate court to upturn the High Court ruling in favour of Abazu and subsequently…





Source: Thisday Newspaper