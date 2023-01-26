Akwa Ibom Guber Ticket: Federal High Court Bows to A’Court Judgment





* Declines further hearing

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ruled that it stands by the Appeal Court judgment, which upheld Akan Udofia’s emergence as All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom State and therefore will not proceed to assume jurisdiction over the case any longer.

While delivering ruling in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1290/2022, Justice Emeka Nwite held that the Appeal Court is a court of appellate jurisdiction and its decisions are binding on the Federal High Court.

He further held that he will not proceed to hear a case wherein the subject matter has been determined by the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal had on January 19, 2023, upheld the nomination of Obong Akan Udofia as the governorship candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom State.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Idris JCA, the Court of Appeal set aside the November 14th judgment of Justice Okeke of Federal High Court, Uyo which had…





Source: Thisday Newspaper