Alleged N5bn Fraud: ICPC Re-arrests Ex-JAMB Registrar at Court Premises 





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has re-arrested a former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde.

He was re-arrested shortly after Thursday’s proceedings before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

Ojerinde has been standing trial on an 18-count charge bordering on diversion of public funds to the tune of N5 billion.

The ICPC’s operatives had swooped on him and whisked him away, while

being led out of the court by one of his sons to the car park after the court adjourned trial till February 15.

The latest arrest is said to be connected with fresh facts emerging from his ongoing trial made by the fourth prosecution witness, Mr Jimoh Olabisi, a former JAMB’s Deputy Director of Finance.

THISDAY gathered that a warrant for his re-arrest was earlier obtained from the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

ICPC had, on July 8, 2021,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper