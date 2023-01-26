Buhari to African Leaders: Show Political Will, Commitment to Agriculture Transformation





•Lauds AfDB, other partners’ provision of $538.05m for Nigeria’s agro-industrial processing zones

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on his fellow African leaders to demonstrate the political will and re-commit themselves to the total transformation of agriculture in the continent.

The president also welcomed the provision of $538.05 million by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Islamic Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development for the first phase of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) for Nigeria programme.

Delivering a goodwill message to the Feed Africa Summit of Heads of State and Government in Dakar, Senegal, yesterday, Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, urged his counterparts to embrace innovative policies that would ensure that the continent’s citizens eat what they produce as well as export the surplus.

With rising inflation globally…





Source: Thisday Newspaper