Clerics Protest Closure of Church by Abia Govt





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Over 100 clergymen left the pulpits and took to the streets Thursday in the commercial city of Aba, protesting the continued closure of their church headquarters by the government of Abia State.

The protesters, who are ordained ministers of the Apostolic Christian Church Mission (ACCM) Inc., appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to unlock their closed church.

Ikpeazu had, on December 31, 2022, ordered the closure of the ACCM headquarters located at 34 Omuma Road, Aba, citing “the leadership crisis rocking (the church)”. The church has been in existence for 72 years with over 1,000 branches across Nigeria.

In the statement, the Secretary to the Abia State Government (SSG), Mr. Chris Ezem, said that the governor “has directed immediate ban on all religious and any other activity whatsoever in and around the premises” of the ACCM till further notice.

The SSG followed up with another statement on January 1, 2023 reminding the ACCM leaders that the ban on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper