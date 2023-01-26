Constitution Amendment: Like Senate, House Transmits 35 Bills to Buhari





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the 35 bills that have so far met the requirement of the provisions of Section 9(2) of the Constitution to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The 35 proposed legislations were considered by 27 State Houses of Assembly and approved by at least 24 state assemblies as required by law.

The state houses lawmakers however rejected nine bills including the proposed legislation for financial and administrative autonomy for local government councils.

The House urged the following State Houses of Assembly – Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara – yet to forward their resolution on the bills to do so in fulfillment of their constitutionally imposed legislative obligation to the constitution amendment process.

The resolution to transmit the 35 bills followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase,

Source: Thisday Newspaper