Court Strikes out Uzodinma’s Aide’s Suit against CUPP’s Spokesman 





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Umah Dodo of an Abuja Magistrate’s Court has struck out a suit by an aide to Governor Hope Uzodinma, Chinaza Nwaneri, against the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The magistrate, in a ruling, struck out the case in deference to the ruling of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and for also want of jurisdiction.

Nwaneri had last December initiated a criminal proceedings against Ugochinyere over an alarm the CUPP’s spokesman raised on alleged manipulation of voter register in 18 states including Imo State by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Magistrate Dodo had, in an earlier ruling, threatened to arrest Ugochinyere if he failed to appear before the court in respect of the case filed by Nwaneri.

However, in a short ruling on January 23, the judge while agreeing that the impact of the order of the High Court was that he should stay proceedings, went further…





Source: Thisday Newspaper