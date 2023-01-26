FG Empowers Smart Farmers in Katsina, Plans 5m Jobs





Emma Okonji

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), distributed smart agriculture materials to beneficiaries of the National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA), which is a 5-Day Empowerment Programme that took place at Al-Qalam University, Katsina, Katsina State.

NAVSA Programme is designed to accelerate massive job creation, economic diversification and growth, facilitate the integration of digital technologies and innovations in the agriculture processes and practices in order to significantly increase productivity, improve food security, ensure an eco-friendly agricultural practice, attract potential talents and youths into agriculture.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the programme, Director General at NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdulahi, who was represented by Ag. Director, Digital Economy Development of the Agency, Salisu Kaka, said: “Agriculture remains one of the critical sectors of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper