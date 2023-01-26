Groups Caution Tinubu against Condemning Buhari’s Economic, Monetary Policies





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Ohanaeze Youths Movement and the Ethnic Youth Leaders across Nigeria have cautioned the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, over his recent utterance about President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The ruling party’s presidential candidate had, during his campaign in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Wednesday, alleged that the Buhari administration was using the raging fuel scarcity and the recently-introduced naira notes and cash handling policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to blunt his chances at the ballot box next month.

Reacting, the Ohanaeze Youth group, in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Nwada Amaka, said Tinubu should wait to be elected before declaring war on Buhari’s economic and electoral reforms.

The group frowned on the presidential candidate’s “unguarded utterances and his entitlement mentality”.

It added that President Buhari had done enough to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper