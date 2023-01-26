IPAC Sues for Peace Ahead of General Election





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Osun State chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on stakeholders in the electoral process not to heat up the polity as the country prepares for another general election next month.

A statement by IPAC Chairman in the state, Mr Wale Adebayo, called on stakeholders to put the interest of the nation above personal interests.

The council condemns in strong terms the attacks on opposition party members, destruction of campaign billboards and posters by non state actors.

It lamented the attacks on perceived political opponents and the destruction of their campaign materials, describing such action as, “as absurd”.

Part of the statement read: “We are brothers and we shouldn’t allow election to cause rancour and disaffection in the state. I appeal to those who are fanning the embers of discord to desist so that together we can make Osun State a place of pride.

“On our part at IPAC, we are putting together…





Source: Thisday Newspaper