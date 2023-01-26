Laureus Sports, FAME Foundation Sign One Year Partnership





A Non-Governmental Organisation, FAME Foundation, has entered into a one-year partnership with Laureus Sport for Good, to achieve a common goal, using the power of sports for change under the ‘Play it Dream it’ initiative of the organisation.

‘Play it Dream it’ Initiative is aimed at using sports as a tool for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, improving access to quality and affordable education, reducing early marriage, promote gender equality and sports participation, and contribute to the reduction in inequalities among children and young adults in Nigeria.

Laureus Sports for Good, a London based not-for-profit and global organisation, celebrates sporting excellence and uses the power of sport to transform the lives of children and young people around the world.

The partnership will enable both organisations to take advantage of their collective strength and reach out to wider audiences, transform lives and also bring development to the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper