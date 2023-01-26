Moghalu to CBN: Pause Further Increase in MPR, Assert Your Independence





Dike Onwuamaeze

Barely 24 hours after Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) resolved to raise the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 100 basis points from 16.5 per cent to 17.5 per cent and declared that, “lending to the government as the banker of last resort is normal,” the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET) has released a report in which it advised the CBN to halt further increase of its MPR and reduce its ways and means funding of the federal government’s budget deficit in order to keep the inflation rate in the country stable.

The IGET gave this advice in its latest Policy Brief publication titled, “Inflation and Poverty in Nigeria: Explainer,” that was authored by a former Deputy Governor of CBN, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu and Mr. Damian Kalu Ude, in which they tasked the CBN to put on its operational independence.

The institute further recommended that the federal government should tame its appetite for fiscal deficit and fix the supply side…





Source: Thisday Newspaper