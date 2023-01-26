Napoli Set to ‘Break Bank’ to Keep Osimhen Away from Prying Eyes





Duro Ikhazuagbe

After 14 goals in 19 games to become the top scorer in Italy so far this season, Serie A leaders, Napoli, are set to put aside their wage cap to ensure their prized forward, Victor Osimhen, remains in Naples for another season.

The Super Eagles striker is perhaps, the second hottest goal scorer in Europe at the moment after Erling Haaland and has been on the radar of top clubs in this January transfer window.

According to reports in Italian medium, AreaNapoli, Coach Luciano Spalletti and Napoli board are in discussions to exceed the club’s salary wage limit of €3.5million per year per player to ensure that Osimhen stays back to continue the club’s search for their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Napoli are on top of the Italian topflight on 50 points from 19 matches. Second placed AC Milan are 12 points below Napoli on 38 points from same numbers of matches.

AreaNapolireports that Napoli are prepared to offer Osimhen €7million per year which…





Source: Thisday Newspaper