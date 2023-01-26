NGO Decries Increase in Number of Out-of-school Girl-child in Kwara





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A non-governmental organisation based in Kwara State, Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), has expressed concern about the increase in the number of out-of-school girl-child in the state, especially in the rural area of the state.

The organisation, therefore, advised the government at all levels to embark on initiative or programmes that will encourage girl-child education, especially in the rural communities.

It also called on parents to give equal opportunities to both the girl and boy children to learn-one child should not be placed above another.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Miss Nurah Jimoh-Sanni, disclosed this in Ilorin yesterday at a news conference on the sideline of the launch of research document on ‘Girl Child Education’ in the state to mark the International Day of Education.

She said: “There is the need to prioritise the girl-child education because she is a teacher of teachers, her…





