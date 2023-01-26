Old Naira Notes: Lawmakers Threaten to Arrest CBN Gov, Bank CEOs





* Vow to invoke CBN Act to review deadline

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives have threatened to invoke the relevant sections of the law to issue a warrant of arrest on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the chief executive officers (CEOs) of other banks should they refuse to appear before its ad hoc committee on the withdrawal of old naira notes.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, issued the threat at plenary after he was told by the chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, that Emefiele and bank CEOs did not attend the meeting scheduled for Wednesday owing to the late arrival of the invitation letter.

At plenary Tuesday, the House set up an ad hoc committee to interface with CBN and bank CEOs on the January 31 deadline for the withdrawal of old naira notes.

However, on the scheduled date, Ado-Doguwa told the members of the committee that a communication…





Source: Thisday Newspaper