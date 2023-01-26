Protesters Boo Buhari in Katsina 





*Police fire tear gas to disperse protest

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Some residents of Katsina State, suspected to be political thugs, booed President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in the state on a two-day state visit to inaugurate some selected projects executed by the state government.

There was commotion at the Kofar Kaura underpass when some of the suspected political thugs started throwing stones at the crowd shortly after the inauguration of the project by the president.

They also burnt tyres along Yahaya Madaki way, few metres away from the newly inaugurated underpass project, while shouting: “We don’t need you”, “We no go do”, “We are not supporting APC”. They were dispersed by security personnel who fired teargas.

An eyewitness, Abdul Suleiman, told THISDAY that the protesters were chanting ‘Bamuyi’ (a hausa word meaning ‘we are not interested’) and started stoning some vehicles at the venue.

According to him, “Shortly after President Muhammadu…





Source: Thisday Newspaper