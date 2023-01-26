Slain Lawyer Posed No Threat  before Vandi  Shot Her, Says Police Witness





Wale Igbintade

Justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos High Court was yesterday told that the occupants in the Toyota Venza conveying the late Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, posed no threat to the Police or the public when they were shot at by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi.

Testifying in the ongoing trial of ASP Drambi Vandi, a prosecution witness, Inspector Fiyegha Ebimine said the late Omobolanle Raheem and other occupants posed no threat to him, his colleagues or the public when their car drove past them.

Responding to questions from Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN, the witness said the occupants in the car were peaceful.

Onigbanjo asked “As the Toyota Venza drove past, was there any threat to your life?”

Ebimine: “No, no, no, no.”

Onigbanjo: “As the Venza approached, was there any threat to the general public?”

Ebimine: “No, they were peaceful…





Source: Thisday Newspaper