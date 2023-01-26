Three Referees Suspended from NPFL for Questionable Officiating





In line with its avowed determination to cleanse the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) of malfeasance, the Referee’s Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ordered the suspension of three referees from further officiating in the ongoing abridged league.

Yesterday, Secretary of the Referees’ Committee, Sani Zubairu, announced in a statement that the three referees, namely; Ndubuisi Ukah (Imo), Otuwho Morrison (Delta) and Faro Abdulrahman (Lagos) have been suspended .

“The following referees are hereby suspended until they appear before the Referee’s Committee for explanation on what happened in the matches they were involved as follows: Ukah and Morrison (Delta) officiated

Shooting Stars v Kwara United while Abdulrahman was in charge of the Rivers United v Niger Tornadoes clash.

Unlike in previous seasons, officiating of games have been commendable with teams going away to win matches without incidents of crowd violence.

It is expected…





Source: Thisday Newspaper