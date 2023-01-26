Tinubu: Petrol Scarcity, Naira Redesign Ploy to Sabotage My Victory in the Election





•Let fuel be scarce, change ink of naira, I will win, declares former Lagos governor

•Atiku to Tinubu: currency redesign has destroyed your bullion van plan

•Insists attacking president won’t save his failing campaign

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A new twist was yesterday added to the current fuel scarcity in the country and the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the N200, N500 and 1,000 banknotes, as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, alleged that both events were contrived to sabotage his victory at next month’s election.

Tinubu said he would win, despite the disruptions.

But in a swift reaction to Tinubu’s comments, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, alleged that the APC candidate was frustrated by his inability to stop the cashless policy and currency redesign of the CBN. Atiku said the monetary policies would curb vote…





Source: Thisday Newspaper