Buhari Commiserates With Governor Sule over Son’s Death





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on the passing of his son, Alhaji Hassan Sule, at age 36.

The deceased has been buried in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the State.

In a message, the President, according to a release issued Friday his his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said “my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Governor and his family on the tragic death of his worthy son, Hassan.”

President Buhari also reiterated his prayers and condolences to the government and people of the State following the recent tragedy involving herdsmen.

“May the souls of all the deceased rest in peace,” he added.





Source: Thisday Newspaper