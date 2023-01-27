FCT Area Councils, Stakeholders Share N3.7billion as December Allocation 





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The six FCT Area Councils and other stakeholders have received the sum of N3,736,184,845.78 as their share of statutory allocation for the month of December, 2022.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, presided over the 173rd Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), meeting held in her office.

She expressed satisfaction over the minimal increase in the revenue allocation for December, 2022.

From the breakdown of the figures released after the JAAC meeting, the sum of N1,437,399,379.33billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,298,785,466.45billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,736,184,845.78billion.

Similarly, distributions to area councils shows that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N323,239,942.32million, while Gwagwalada got N221,096,886.83million and Kuje received N254,790,015.02million.

Other area…





Source: Thisday Newspaper