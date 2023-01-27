FG to Establish Free Trade Zone in Ekiti





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The federal government has restated its commitment to make Ekiti State a major free trade zone in Nigeria by supporting the state in delivering economic and knowledge free zone where education based industries and technological companies could operate from.

The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, made this known in Ado-Ekiti during a courtesy visit to Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday

The NEPZA boss said the establishment of the economic zone would boost the economy of the state and increase its internally generated revenue as well as reduce over-reliance on federal allocation.

Adesugba commended the governor for being proactive and for his ideas of creating Education and Knowledge Zone, describing it as novel.

He assured the state of the support of the authority and prompt completion of the project.

Source: Thisday Newspaper