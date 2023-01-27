Golf: Meristem Pro-Am Opens with Four-way Tie at Lakowe Lakes 





Four players registering 69, three under par on the opening day of the Professional Golf Development (PGD) Tour sponsored by Meristem Securities have set the tone for a weekend of hostilities at the Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate in Lagos.

Ikoyi Club 1938’s duo of Sunday Olapade and Francis Epe kept the charge from the home front while Kouame Richard from Ivory Coast and Vincent Torgah from Ghana joined in sharing the spotlight of the opening day with N10million purse at stake.

Femi Olagbenro, Golf Manager at the host club said the performance of the players on the opening day underscores the quest for regular playing time by the professionals.

“The scores today are encouraging and fully speak on the need for active playing time by the professionals. The PGD Tour will complement whatever other stakeholders have on the plate for professional golf development and I am confident the scores will even get better,” he noted with excitement.

Eighty-seven…





Source: Thisday Newspaper