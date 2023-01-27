Group Alleges Plot to Rig Election in Sokoto







A group, Network for Domestic Election Monitors, Sokoto State Chapter has alleged plans by politicians in the state to rig the upcoming general election.



The allegation was contained in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Sokoto State representative of the group, Professor Sani Abubakar Yar’sakke.

In the letter, he said some politicians in the state now constitute a major hindrance to lawful and orderly campaigns and elections by unduly interfering with the efforts of relevant agencies to ensure adherence to laws guiding the conduct of political activities.

The letter read: “The Sokoto Urban and Regional Planning Board recently complained of difficulty enforcing regulations on fixing billboards and posters indiscriminately.

“The people of Sokoto State and indeed, the rest of Nigeria, are still recovering from the shock of the recent attack on the campaign convoy of the Governor of Sokoto State, at the gates of the Constituency office of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper