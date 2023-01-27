Mafab Launches 5G Network 13 Months after Obtaining Licence





* Initiative will drive smart city project in Lagos, says Sanwo-Olu

Emma Okonji

Mafab Communications Limited yesterday launch its 5G network in Lagos and assured Nigerians of super high speed internet connectivity for data service as well as seamless voice service.

The telecom company had a similar launch in Abuja, on Tuesday, with a promise to have a gradual launch in all cities of Nigeria.

Mafab, alongside with MTN, won 5G Licence in December 2021, and the company was expected to roll-out its 5G services, but deferred its rollout plan till 2023.

Speaking at the Lagos launch yesterday, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, said Mafab’s 5G launch would further enhance the smart city projects embarked upon by the state government.

According to the governor, “The historic launch of the Mafab Communications Limited 5G Network, marks another important milestone in our…





Source: Thisday Newspaper