Olu Omishore: My Crafts Celebrate African Artistic History





Olokun Home, a place of expression, comfort and style is the brainchild of Olu Omishore, a multidisciplinary artist and designer based in the UK. Olokun Home is driven and inspired by Olokun Heads also known as Ife-Heads. It was founded to expand and promote African/Yoruba culture and art in homes.

The Heads are one of the most naturalistic and realistic sculptures that were sculpted by Yoruba people in South West Nigeria between the 11th and 15th centuries. All the sculptures produced during this period exemplify African civilisation at the height of its power. In this interview with MARY NNAH, Omishore explains that the Olokun Heads symbolise the beautiful African royalties and culture, which are powerful expressions of serenity born of divine authority

Olokun is supposed to be a Yoruba deity worshiped by a particular set of people. How does this relate to your crafts?

I am a multidisciplinary artist based in the UK and the owner of olokunhome and olokunstore. I…





Source: Thisday Newspaper