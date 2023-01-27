Tinubu Didn’t Blame Buhari for Current Challenges Facing Nigeria, Says APC Presidential Campaign





Adedayo Akinwale

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not mention, blame or accuse President Muhammadu Buhari of the current challenges in the country.

Tinubu had while speaking during the APC presidential campaign held at the MKO Abiola stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State said the lingering fuel crisis and naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria were part of the plot to scuttle the poll and his envisaged victory.

“They don’t want this election to hold. They want to scuttle it. Will you allow them? They have started coming up with the issue of ‘no fuel’. Don’t worry, if there is no fuel, we will trek to cast the vote. If you like, increase the price of fuel, hide the fuel or change the ink on the naira notes, we will win the election…Let the price of fuel continue to increase, they are the ones that know where they are hoarding it. They are…





Source: Thisday Newspaper