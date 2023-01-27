Tinubu: I’ll Resettle Benue IDPs, Clear Backlog of Workers’ Salaries





*Accuses PDP of sabotaging fuel supply

George Okoh in Makurd

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised to resettle all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State camps if elected president in the February 25 presidential election.

Addressing a crowd of supporters at the Aper Aku Stadium, in Makurdi, venue of his presidential campaign rally, Tinubu promised to bring the IDP’s back to their family homes and end their misery. He vowed to clear the backlog of workers’ salaries in the state.

The APC candidate also accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of deliberately sabotaging fuel supply in the country as an avenue to blackmail the APC-led federal government.

From his prepared speech, which he did not read at the rally, Tinubu highlighted his achievements in Lagos State as governor, saying the Benue people should vote him. He insisted that the workers would not be owed salaries.

Source: Thisday Newspaper