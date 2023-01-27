Video Clips of Katsina Residents Booing Buhari Doctored, Say Police 





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command, Thursday night, claimed that viral video clips of Katsina residents booing President Muhammadu Buhari in the state were doctored.

In a statement, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, described media reports that Buhari was booed in the state as “fallacious and mischievous”.

THISDAY had earlier reported that some residents of Katsina, suspected to be political thugs, booed President Buhari who was in the state on a two-day (Thursday and Friday) official visit.

The protest began at the newly constructed Kofar Kaura underpass when the thugs started throwing stones at the crowd shortly after the inauguration of the project by the president.

But the command, in the statement, urged members of the general public to disregard the publications and the video clips as false, doctored and misleading.

It read: “The attention of the Katsina State Police Command has been drawn, to fallacious…





