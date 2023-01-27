Voter Registration Transfer: Court to Decide Senator Adeola’s Fate January 30





Justice J. O. AbdulMalik of a Federal High Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has fixed Monday, January 30, 2023, for judgment in a suit seeking to quash the transfer of the voter registration of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, from Lagos West Senatorial District to Ogun West Senatorial District.

Adeola, who is currently serving as a two-term senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District in the Lagos after he had equally served in the House of Representatives, is contesting to represent Ogun West Senatorial District in the February 25 elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice AbdulMalik fixed the date for judgment shortly after lawyers to parties concluded their arguments for and against the suit.

The plaintiff, Muideen Olamilekan Akintande had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and three others to court, to challenge the legality of the transfer of the voter registration of the Senator representing Lagos…





Source: Thisday Newspaper