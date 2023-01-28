Again, INEC Extends PVC Collection Deadline to February 5





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the ongoing collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) nationwide to 5th February 2023.

Initially, the collection of PVCs was supposed to end on Sunday 29th January 2023.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement issued Saturday said it would be the second time the Commission was extending PVC collection nationwide and this would be the last extension of the exercise.

The commission had on Friday held meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal capital Territory, Abuja, where it deliberated on a number of issues, including the reports from RECs on the ongoing collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in its 774 Local Government Offices nationwide.

It was at the meeting with RECs on Friday, that the Chairman of the Commission,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper