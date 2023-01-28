Again, Mele Kyari Bags ‘Man Of The Year’ Award





Udora Orizu in Abuja

A group under the umbrella of Greater Nigeria Professionals (GNP) has commended the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari, for being honoured with the ‘The Sun Man of The Year Award 2022’ for the second consecutive time.

While describing the conferment of the Award on Kyari as well deserved, GNP said rewarding a performer for outstanding contribution to national development, will no doubt encourage all persons holding public office and leaders that outstanding performance would be rewarded.

In a statement signed by the GNP Chairman, Dr. Ahmed Tahir, he said although in 2021, Kyari was recognised with the same award, to the admiration of Nigerans and many other stakeholders, his unrelenting efforts at making indelible mark in national development as continued to encourage the Borno-born oil czar to keep pushing for a better Nigeria.

The group said it decided to commend Mele Kyari…





Source: Thisday Newspaper