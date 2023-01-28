Buhari: I Fled Home to Join Army Due to Pressure to Get Married





*Says God has been very kind to him having fought and survived many battles

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday disclosed that he escaped from his home in Daura shortly after secondary education to join the Nigerian Army due to family pressure on him to get married then.

The President also declared that God had been very kind to him having fought and survived many battles in the past.

Buhari, who spoke at the palace of the Emir of Daura in Katsina State after inaugurating two roads in the town, returned all thanks to God for safety in his life’s journey over many years.

He highlighted the years of battle during the Nigerian civil war and some personal challenges as testimonies of divine protection and guidance.

According to him, the destiny of man, country and the world remains in the hands of God

He said: “This opportunity to serve the nation comes from God. All over the world, Nigeria is known for its diversity, with different religions and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper