CBN Allocates N120m New Notes to Banks in Katsina 





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has allocated N120 million of the new currency to four commercial banks for disbursement to residents of Katsina State through registered agents as part of efforts to ensure the availability of the new notes in the state.

The Director, Currency Operations of the CBN, Mr. Ahmed Bello-Umar, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Katsina Saturday, said the agents are supposed to collect N500,000 per week from the banks for disbursement to their communities.

He said: “We had engagement with agents, in Katsina we have agents working for about four banks, all of them we allocated the sum of over N120 million of the new currency for disbursement to those agents.

“And the agents are supposed to collect from the banks N500,000 per week to disburse in their communities. We know that there are some communities where there are no banks, and it’s difficult for people in those places to go and deposit their old…





Source: Thisday Newspaper