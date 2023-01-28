Gunmen Attack House of Reps Spokesperson’s Constituency Office 





•Attack politically motivated, says Kalu

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Undisclosed number of gunmen, Friday night attacked the constituency office of the member representing Bende federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, destroying office furniture, billboards and other valuables.

According to an eye witness, the assailants came in two vehicles, including a Sienna and two motorcycles, shooting sporadically, causing tension in the community as those around the environment conducting their normal business activities scampered for safety.

Reacting to the development, Kalu who is also the spokesperson of the House of Representatives expressed sadness over the unwarranted attack, alleging that it is politically motivated.

He said the people of his constituency are not deterred by the attack, and he’s determined to ensure that what belongs to the people gets to them.

While expressing confidence that the culprits will be fished out by security agencies,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper