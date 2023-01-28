INEC to Test BVAS with Mock Accreditation Exercise February 4





*Assures Nigerians PVCs will be delivered to all registered voters

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday in Abuja revealed that a mock accreditation exercise would be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in 436 polling units nationwide to test the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the general election.

INEC’s National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) held at the national headquarters of the commission, with the purpose of putting finishing touches to the preparations for the 2023 general election.

He said 12 polling units had been designated in each state of the federation and four in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the equality of the country’s 109 Senatorial Districts for the exercise.

Yakubu noted that a comprehensive list of the polling units, including their names and PU Code numbers, as well as their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper