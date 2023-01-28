 It Doesn’t Make Sense for Buhari to Attend all APC Presidential Campaigns, Says PCC Member





Bennett Oghifo



A member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mariya Ibrahim Baba yesterday said it does not make sense or practicable for President Muhammadu Buhari to lead all the election campaigns of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s flag bearer.

The PCC member, who spoke on the Morning Show programme on Arise News said, “Buhari is still the president of Nigeria and he has work to do. If you notice he has outlined the places he will accompany the presidential candidate to campaign and he has been to other places even when we flagged off our campaign in Jos he was there and he’s going to be in Katsina very soon.

“But he is the sitting president and you don’t expect him to leave office for the whole campaign period to go out to campaign when he has work to do. It doesn’t make sense.

“He has to divide his time into these two very important areas. As the president he has to attend to his duties…





Source: Thisday Newspaper