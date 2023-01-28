NBA Writes Emefiele, Seeks Urgent Review of Naira Redesign Polic





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has written to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, calling for an urgent review of the Naira Redesign Policy.

The NBA in the letter dated January 23 and signed by the body’s National President, Mr Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, raised concerns about current and future challenges surrounding the implementation of the policy.

By the policy, old naira notes (N200, N500 and N1000) will cease to be legal tender in Nigeria from February 1, 2023.

With barely few days to the January 31 deadline for all old currencies in the above denomination to be deposited in banks, anxiety continue to mount with very limited number of the new currency in circulation.

While some people and businesses are beginning to reject the old currencies before the deadline date, banks are still dispensing the about to expire currencies.

Reacting, the NBA urged that due considerations and position of the law be…





Source: Thisday Newspaper