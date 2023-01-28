Sanwo-Olu Signs N1.76trn Lagos ‘Budget of Continuity’









Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday signed the state’s N1.768 trillion “Budget of Continuity” into law, to consolidate the development strides of his administration and satisfy the yearnings of the residents.

The governor said the fiscal document would not only “aggressively” focus on completing ongoing capital projects, it would also expand intervention programmes and intensify social support to citizens and their means of livelihoods.

The budget was signed at a brief ceremony held at the Governor’s Office in Alausa.

Sanwo-Olu said the spendings would further demonstrate his Government’s determination to scale up good governance and quality service to the citizens through the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, stressing that the budget would propel the state to higher levels of fiscal growth and social development.

The 2023 Appropriation Bill has a capital expenditure of N1.019 trillion, representing 58 per cent of the 2023 budget….





Source: Thisday Newspaper