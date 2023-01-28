S’Court Dashes Hope of Convicted APC’s Senator, Nwaoboshi





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court yesterday dashed the hope of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi by refusing to grant his post-conviction bail application.

Nwaoboshi, who is currently representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election for the seat he currently holds.

While his current whereabouts is said to be unknown, he was sentenced to a Correctional Center in Lagos for money laundering.

The Court of Appeal in Lagos State, had last year handed him a seven-year jail term upon conviction on money laundering charges.

However, while he had from his hideout appealed against his conviction and sentencing, the Senator through his lawyers, led by Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, brought an application for bail pending the determination of his appeal.

Delivering the ruling yesterday, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, however, dismissed the application, just as it…





Source: Thisday Newspaper