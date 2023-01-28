William Troost-Ekong: Rescue Mission to Salernitana  





Having shipped 37 goals in19 games, making it the worst defence in Serie A, and in a desperate attempt to remain in Italy’s top flight, Salernitana took a stop-gap measure by signing Nigerian centre-back, William Troost-Ekong from Watford on a loan deal until the end of the season. Not a stranger to Italian football, having starred for Udinese before. How well he fares in his second ‘missionary journey’ to Italy remains to be seen

William Troost-Ekong on Monday completed his move to Italian Serie A club, Salernitana following a successful medical.

Through their official webpage, Salernitana confirmed the capture of the Nigeria international on loan from Watford with an option to insert purchase into the agreement between both clubs.

Troost-Ekong made a return to the Italian topflight two years and four months after he left Udinese to join Watford.

Salernitana will pay Watford a loan fee for the central defender and there’s a clause for a further fee…





