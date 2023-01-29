Again, INEC Extends PVC Collection Deadline by One Week





*Lists 436 polling units for mock accreditation

*Collect your PVCs and vote for Atiku, PDP tells Nigerians

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by one week from January 29 to February 5.

This is the second time the commission is extending the collection of PVCs due to the progress recorded so far.

Before the latest extension, the deadline, which was initially fixed for January 22, had earlier been extended to January 29 (today).

The electoral body has also released the list of the 436 polling units across the country where it will hold a mock accreditation exercise scheduled for February 4

This is coming as the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has urged Nigerians to maximise the opportunity provided by the extension of the deadline by going out en masse to take possession of their PVCs in readiness to vote for the PDP presidential…





Source: Thisday Newspaper