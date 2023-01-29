Breaking: Buhari Approves 10-Day Extension of Old Naira Notes Expiry Date, Deadline Now February 10.





*Additional 7-day grace period to allow CBN receive old notes after February 10 deadline

Nume Ekeghe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a 10-day extension of the expiry date of the old Naira notes from January 31, 2023 to February 10, 2023.

Announcing this in a statemrnt on Sunday after a meeting with the President, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, added that the President approved the 10-day extension of the deadline from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023 to allow for collection of more old notes legitimately held by Nigerians and achieve more success in cash swap in our rural communities after which all old notes outside the CBN losses their Legal tender Status

Emefiele said there would be an additional 7-day grace period beginning from February 10 to February 17, 2023, in compliance with Section 20(3) and 22 of the CBN Act allowing Nigerians deposit their old naira notes at the CBN after the February 10 deadline when the old notes would have…





Source: Thisday Newspaper