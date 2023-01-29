Buhari Felicitates Osinbajo’s Father-in-law, Olutayo Soyode, at 80





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s father-in-law, Chief Olutayo Soyode, as he marks his 80th birthday anniversary on January 29.

In particular, the President joined the celebrant’s

daughter, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, family, close friends and associates to felicitate with the esteemed octogenarian.

The President, in a release issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, used the occasion to celebrate a worthy patriot and a man of honour, with strong commitment to family values, education and Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

President Buhari acknowledged the contributions of Chief Soyode to national development, including his role as a trained marine engineer, and in politics.

He was a stalwart of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and remains a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, where he is a member of the Presidential Campaign Council.

A longstanding…





Source: Thisday Newspaper