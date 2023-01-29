Common Errors about Nigeria (II)





SIMONKOLAWOLELIVE! SIMON KOLAWOLE

May I seize this opportunity to send my deepest sympathies in advance to whoever succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023. The next president is going to inherit an agelong and entrenched misconception in Nigeria: that the progress of the country rests solely on his shoulders. That is what I have observed since we transited to democracy in 1999. I don’t know what is responsible for this notion, but I often try to pin it on our long history of military rule in which the all-powerful head of state, presiding from Dodan Barracks or Aso Rock, appointed and teleguided state governors and enforced his agenda. They needed the head of state’s approval for most things.

In my previous article — the first in a series on five common errors we make about Nigeria — I sought to dispel the popular notion that Nigeria is rich. No matter the criteria we use — GDP, GNI per capita, oil revenue or individual wealth — Nigeria cannot be…





Source: Thisday Newspaper