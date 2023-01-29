Ekiti Senatorial Candidate Lauds PDP for Lifting Suspension Imposed on Him





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Ekiti North, Prince Funso Ayeni, has lauded the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for lifting the suspension imposed on him in the aftermath of the presidential rally held in the state recently.

The NWC had, after the Atiku/Okowa presidential rally held in Ado Ekiti, suspended five House of Representatives candidates and two senatorial candidates of the party over alleged anti-party activities.

But the NWC of the party, had through a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, Saturday announced the lifting of the suspension on Ayeni and the House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti North federal constituency II, Ajayi Babatunde Samuel.

According to the statement, the decision to lift the suspension was sequel to the report of the party’s disciplinary committee, which recommended the lifting of the suspension on the ground that they have…





Source: Thisday Newspaper