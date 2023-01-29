Enugu APC Crisis: Ward Passes Vote of Confidence on Nnamani





Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ward 2, Enugu South LGA, has thrown its weight behind former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

In a statement titled “Vote of Confidence and Message of Solidarity on His Excellency, Senator Ken Nnamani, GCON”, signed by its executives and stakeholders Saturday, the ward warned the state leadership of the party against acts of disrespect to Nnamani and other leaders of the party in the state.

This comes after the State Executive Committee, (SEC) of the party set up a disciplinary committee to invite Nnamani as well as a former Commissioner in Enugu State, Ozor Mmamel and Mr Nelson Arum, to answer to charges of alleged anti-party activities leveled against them.

Reacting to the SEC resolution in a statement jointly signed by 28 party stakeholders and executives, including the Ward Chairman, Comrade Christopher Okenwa; Ward Secretary, Engr….





Source: Thisday Newspaper