Give Me Chance to Create New Nigeria, Obi Tells Supporters in Borno State





Gabriel Emanah in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has urged the people of Borno State to give him a chance to create a new Nigeria where people will have equal opportunities.

Speaking yesterday at the presidential campaign rally of the LP in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, Obi said that other parties had failed, insisting that Nigerians should give the LP a chance for the needed change.

“We want you to hold us responsible for a new Nigeria. For a long time people have wasted the future of Nigerians and we cannot continue like that.

“We will secure and restore Nigeria to what it should be,” he said.

Obi, who lamented the security challenges in Borno and other parts of Nigeria, said his administration would restore the people’s hope and ensure that no Nigerian stayed in displaced persons’ camps.

He said Borno has vast agricultural land and resources, which if properly harnessed could generate billions of naira…





Source: Thisday Newspaper