My Relationship with Buhari Not Strained, Tinubu Clarifies





*Meets president after controversial comments on naira redesign, petrol scarcity

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Francis Saudauna in Katsina

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dismissed any insinuation of a strained relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his support for the president is unalloyed and enduring.

Also, barely 48 hours after his controversial comment on the naira redesign and the nationwide petrol scarcity, Tinubu, on Friday night, visited Buhari at Daura, the president’s hometown in Katsina State.

The APC presidential candidate had at his campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, last Wednesday, kicked against some policies of the federal government, alleging that they were contrived to rob him of victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu had alleged that the nationwide fuel scarcity and the naira redesign project of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were…





Source: Thisday Newspaper